Housing costs emerge as key to Montana's labor shortage

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's economy has largely healed from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic but is facing a labor shortage fueled partly by a lack of affordable housing, economists said Wednesday.
A commission tasked with distributing part of the $900 million in federal coronavirus relief that Montana received has named affordable housing as one of four categories it will consider for funding proposals. The others are business innovation, value-added agriculture and workforce development. The commission will meet again in three weeks to discuss proposals from the public.