Household Hazardous Waste Collection Oct. 24

The Town of Trumbull Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 307 Indian Ledge Park Drive. next to BMX Facility.

There are restrictions on pesticides that contain neonicotinoids because they are highly toxic to bees and other pollinators. Residents are asked to check their sheds and garages, remove these products from use, and bring them to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for proper disposal. Drivers must show their CT driver’s license.

For more information, contact Trumbull Public Works at 203-452-5070.

Residents are to bring materials in original containers securely closed and pack containers in sturdy upright boxes and pad with newspaper, if necessary. Never mix chemicals together. Never smoke or eat while handling hazardous materials. Leaking or broken containers must be contained. Do not leave vehicles unless instructed to do so.

Disposal of household hazardous waste no longer needed is limited to 20 gallons and 20 pounds per household. The town reserves the right to refuse unidentified materials and large amounts of hazardous waste.

What to bring:

Oil based paints and strippers paint thinner, solvents, stains and varnishes, solvent adhesives, lighter fluid, waste fuels: kerosene, gasoline engine degreaser, carburetor cleaner, brake fluid, transmission fluid, pesticides and insecticides, weed killers, moth balls, flea powder, resins and adhesives, rubber cement, airplane glue, hobby supplies, artist supplies, photo chemicals, chemistry sets, furniture, floor, metal polishes, oven, toilet and drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaner, dry cleaning solvents, spot removers, swimming pool chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermometers

What not to bring:

Latex paint (can be solidified and thrown in the trash) asbestos, ammunition, fireworks, explosives, radioactives, smoke detectors, infectious and biological wastes, prescription drugs/syringes, commercial or industrial waste, empty containers, compressed gas, cylinders/propane tanks, tires*, antifreeze*, waste motor oil*, car batteries*, household alkaline batteries*, cooking oil*

*These items may be disposed of daily at the TEaM Transfer Station, 101 Spring Hill Road.