House votes to let aides unionize, bargain collectively

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a resolution Tuesday that will pave the way for letting congressional staff join a union and engage in collective bargaining, a move that proponents say would enhance the ability of aides from low-and-middle-income families to make ends meet in a region with steep housing costs.
Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., sponsored the resolution. He said that if workers have more of a say about working conditions and pay, it will lead to lower turnover and make Congress a more effective institution. He also called the ability to unionize an equity issue since many people can't afford to consider a job in Washington because the cost of housing is so great.