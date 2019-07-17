House vote condemns Trump's tweets, draws some GOP support

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have issued a remarkable rebuke against President Donald Trump, passing a resolution condemning what they called Trump's "racist comments" aimed at four liberal congresswomen of color.

Four moderate Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday night's 240-187 vote in spite of lobbying by Trump and Republican leaders trying to keep the vote along party lines. GOP leaders insist Trump's comments were not racist and accused Democrats of political game-playing.

Trump himself continued to claim that his exhortations against the congresswomen were not racist and repeated his challenge that they leave the U.S. if they aren't happy. He originally urged the women to return to their home countries, though three of them are native-born Americans and all are citizens.