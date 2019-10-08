House speaker sees no conflict between lawsuit, utility bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is suing Duke Energy on behalf of the family of a farmer electrocuted in 2016.

The Republican says he sees no conflict of interest as the utility seeks passage of legislation that could alter how power rates and profits are set.

WRAL-TV reports Moore filed the negligence lawsuit last year in Cleveland County, where he lives. The lawsuit alleges a power line that the tractor's sprayer boom touched was too low. Moore said this week the lawsuit could go to trial in February.

Duke Energy lobbyists have been working this year to pass a rate-setting bill, which could get a final vote as early as Wednesday in the House. The company says the lawsuit is being treated like any other personal injury matter.