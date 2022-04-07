House panel: Justice Dept. 'obstructing' Trump records probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee on Thursday said the Justice Department is “obstructing” its investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records by preventing the release of information from the National Archives.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland accusing the Justice Department of impeding the panel's expanded investigation into the 15 boxes of White House records that Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year. The Archives in February revealed it had found classified material in the boxes and referred the matter to the Justice Department.