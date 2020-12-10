House committee issues subpoena for Census documents

The congressional committee that oversees the Census Bureau issued a subpoena Thursday to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, seeking documents related to data irregularities that threaten to upend a yearend deadline for submitting numbers used for divvying up congressional seats.
Democrat U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has alleged that the administration of Republican President Donald Trump is blocking the release of full, unredacted documents she requested about the data anomalies. Those irregularities arose during the number-crunching phase of the once-a-decade Census count.