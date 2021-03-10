House approves pro-union bill despite dim Senate odds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House approved legislation that would invigorate workers' unions, following decades of court defeats and legislative setbacks that have kneecapped the labor movement's once formidable ability to organize.
The measure, which union leaders and labor allies have presented as a cure for decades of working-class wage stagnation, was approved Tuesday on a mostly party-line 225-206 vote. But it faces an all-but-certain Republican blockade in a narrowly divided Senate and is unlikely to become law.