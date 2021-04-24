House OKs plan to overhaul state's approach to drugs

SEATTLE (AP) — The state House of Representatives on Saturday approved an overhaul of Washington’s approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional — a ruling that left no prohibition on having small amounts of drugs, even for kids.
Many majority Democrats in Olympia saw the dramatic consequences of the ruling as an opportunity to address some of the harm the war on drugs caused, especially to communities of color. They sought to use it to expand access to addiction treatment and to put the state on a path to drug decriminalization.