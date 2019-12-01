House Intel panel sets Tuesday vote on impeachment report

Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of Calif., listens as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, gives opening statements as former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. less Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of Calif., listens as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, gives opening statements as former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close House Intel panel sets Tuesday vote on impeachment report 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Intelligence Committee is wrapping up the investigative phase of its impeachment inquiry after recent public hearings and plans a Tuesday evening meeting to vote on its report.

Committee members can view a draft report beginning Monday evening.

Then the House Judiciary Committee will take the lead as the Democratic-led House pushes closer to a possible vote on charges against President Donald Trump.

That committee’s initial hearing is Wednesday. It’s expected to feature legal experts who will examine questions of constitutional grounds as the committee decides whether to write articles of impeachment against Trump, and if so, what those articles will be.

Democrats are aiming for a final House vote by Christmas, which would set the stage for a likely Senate trial in January.