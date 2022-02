LANSING, Mich. (AP) — House Republicans on Thursday began passing legislation that would cut Michigan's income tax, provide tax breaks for more retirees and help local governments reduce their pension debt.

One bill would cut the 4.25% income tax rate to 3.9%. It would lower the age at which filers can deduct up to $20,000 individually or $40,000 jointly from 67 to 62 and allow an additional exemption of up to $20,000 or $40,000 for retirement income not covered by the standard deduction.