House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Republicans laid out a roadmap Monday for lifting the state's coronavirus restrictions on businesses with a goal of letting them return to full operations by May 1.

Rep. Dave Baker, of Willmar, said at a news conference that businesses such as restaurants, hotels, event centers and gyms need to be able to make reopening plans with some certainty. He said the downward trends in COVID-19 cases and other key metrics, plus rising vaccination rates, mean businesses can operate safely with the proper precautions in place.