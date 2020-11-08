Hotels lift spirits during spectator-free Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A spectator-free Masters Tournament doesn’t necessarily mean a revenue-free week for Augusta’s hospitality industry. But this year’s special COVID-19 precautions will certainly put a big divot in what would ordinarily be the region’s largest economic event.

Hotels that would have been packed in April with hordes of free-spending golf fans are instead seeing nominal bookings from tournament support staff, news media and others working at the first ever patron-free Masters on Nov. 12-15.

Operators at Augusta’s historic Partridge Inn are doing their best to maintain a festive Masters spirit by offering parties and room specials targeted at locals who – under normal circumstances – would usually be out of town for spring vacations.

“I would call this ‘Augusta’s Masters,‘” Partridge Inn general manager Lloyd Van Horn said. “It’s what I’m calling a ‘local Masters.’”

The Hilton-affiliated boutique hotel is enticing visitors with $100 limited tickets to socially-distanced rooftop soirees and $300 guest packages that include tee times at the private Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans.

Van Horn said he expects a mostly local crowd will be enjoying the hotel’s Cigar Bar and its P.I. Bar & Grill restaurant while watching the tournament’s live broadcast on wide-screen televisions.

“A fall Masters is going to be interesting for us all,” Van Horn said. “But we are still going to have that great Masters atmosphere and hospitality that Augusta is famous for.”

Augusta National Golf Club does not release tournament attendance figures, but local tourism agencies estimate the economic impact of the typical Masters exceeds $100 million in direct visitor spending.

Hotel occupancy and room rate data will not be available until the week after the tournament, but tourism officials expect the event will boost the metrics over the typical November week – a small boon for an industry reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau conducted an informal survey among hotels this week and found projected occupancy varies widely.

“Will there be some impact? Yes,” Brown said. “There is still definitely business coming to our hotels. Some are seeing more business than others.”

A survey by the Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau reported occupancy at one hotel is expected to be 20% higher than the same week in 2019, said the bureau’s executive director, Shelly Blackburn.

Several hotels are accommodating Masters-related groups, but hotels generally do not disclose group bookings for competitive reasons, tourism officials said.

Crowne Plaza North Augusta general manager David Sulak acknowledged group bookings have put the hotel at full capacity for the tournament week.

“If you look at demand in the city, we have been very fortunate to get the occupancy levels we have for the full week of the Masters,” Sulak said. “We’re excited that the Masters is going on. While it will be fan-less, there is still going to be a lot of activity going on.”

To help local restaurants that would ordinarily be packed with golf patrons, the Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Augusta Downtown Development Authority launched The Great AUG Picnic, a weekend-long initiative encouraging residents “to eat local and enjoy local outdoor spaces.”

The absence of corporate-hospitality guests is expected to sap revenue from hotels, short-term rental operators, catering companies and transportation providers throughout the region. The tournament historically could be counted on to fill up metro area hotel rooms – currently 7,200 – and rented homes, which exceed 4,000 listings.

Richmond County, which has the bulk of the metro area’s bars, restaurants and hotels, collects an average of $1.4 million in hotel-motel tax revenues during the month of April, which is about three times higher than the average month because of heavy occupancy and “tournament-priced” hotel room rates.

Home rental rates are generally set at $1,000 per bedroom and bathroom for the week, with homes closest to Augusta National commanding premium rates.

During a normal Masters, roughly one-third of homes rented through the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Masters Housing Bureau are for non-patron groups, such as players and their families, tournament staffers and the media.

“I can’t be specific about the number of homes, but I think it’s fair to say that those who attend the tournament to play and those who support all of its various functions will still provide a much-needed economic benefit,” Chamber President Sue Parr said.

Prior to this year’s pandemic, the last major disruption to a Masters was the event’s cancellation during the final two years of World War II.