Hospitals: Partial shutdown is working, should be extended

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan hospital officials said Monday the state's partial shutdown of businesses and schools is working and should be extended through the holiday season to alleviate stress on the health care system.

The statement came hours before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration planned to announce to what it extent it will continue restrictions due to end late Tuesday. The three-week “pause” is expected to be lengthened.

The state health department has prohibited in-person instruction at high schools, dine-in eating at restaurants and organized sports. Entertainment venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys are closed.

The chief medical officers of hospitals and health systems issued a joint statement saying the order is slowly stabilizing the spread of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations.

“As a state, we must not let our guard down and reverse this progress," they said.

