Hospitalizations drop as Minnesota eases some restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Saturday confirmed 531 new cases of the coronavirus and 22 additional deaths, although there are more indications that the virus could be hitting a plateau in the state.

The number of hospitalizations fell from 478 to 473 and the number of people in intensive care units dropped from 220 to 206. Health experts say hospital counts are a key factor in tracking COVID-19.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced that some restrictions would be eased next week, including limited resumption of business for indoor restaurants, swimming pools, movie theaters and fitness clubs.

The state has now recorded a total of 27,501 COVID-19 cases and 1,170 deaths. Hennepin County, which has the most people in the state, has reported 9,255 positive tests.

