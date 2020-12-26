Hospital parking lot weed transformed into Christmas tree

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — While 2020 has been a whirlwind for most health care workers, the staff at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula still have a sense of humor and the Christmas spirit. A small tree that’s a dead ringer for the Charlie Brown Christmas tree sprung up in the hospital’s parking lot early December.
Heather Higginbotham Koch, lab technician at Singing River Hospital, noticed something strange in the parking lot while on her way to work a shift Dec. 1. A defiant weed sticking out of the concrete had a single ornament on it. She said she thought it was cute and wanted to share it.