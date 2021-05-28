Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at California rail yard TERENCE CHEA and JANIE HAR, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 1:50 a.m.
Family members of shooting victim Timothy Romo embrace during a vigil at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of the multiple people killed when a gunman opened fire at a rail yard the day before.
This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Cassidy, 57, the suspect in the Wednesday, May 26, 2021, shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy killed nine people at the rail yard where he worked.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Taptejdeep Singh died trying to save others from a gunman. Kirk Bertolet saw some of his coworkers take their last breaths.
And friends, family and survivors were left to mourn after nine men died this week when a disgruntled coworker hauling a duffle bag full of guns and ammunition opened fire at a Northern California rail yard complex, apparently choosing his targets and sparing others.
Written By
TERENCE CHEA and JANIE HAR