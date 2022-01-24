Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity CARLA K. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writer Jan. 24, 2022 Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 2:11 p.m.
1 of7 Workers walk over London Bridge towards the City of London financial district during the morning rush hour, in London, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The British government have asked people to return to working in offices starting Monday as they ease coronavirus restrictions. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Medical workers scan codes on people's smartphones at a mass coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Chinese authorities have lifted a monthlong lockdown of Xi'an and its 13 million residents as infections subside ahead of the Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, the 2 million residents of one Beijing district are being tested following a series of cases in the capital. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Students attend their first day back to in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the Emma Villegas public school in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Students across the capital returned to in-person learning at 100% capacity. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Students wearing masks leave school after attending classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Mumbai schools reopened Monday, after a closure due to rising COVID-19 cases. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Healthcare worker Lorena Aranda gives Elvio Rojas a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as his children watch from their home during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Luque, Paraguay, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 People walk past face masks displayed for sale in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Children wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus stand with relatives waiting to cross a traffic intersection in the Central Business District of Beijing, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. A fresh outbreak in Beijing has prompted authorities to test millions and impose new measures two weeks ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics, even as Chinese officials on Monday lifted a monthlong lockdown on the northern city of Xi'an and its 13 million residents. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
World health officials are offering hope that the ebbing of the omicron wave could give way to a new, more manageable phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as they warn of difficult weeks ahead and the possibility of another, more dangerous variant arising.
In the U.S., cases have crested and are dropping rapidly, following a pattern seen in Britain and South Africa, with researchers projecting a period of low spread in many countries by the end of March. Though U.S. deaths — now at 2,000 each day — are still rising, new hospital admissions have started to fall, and a drop in deaths is expected to follow.
Written By
CARLA K. JOHNSON