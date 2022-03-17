Hope, hard reality mix in Japanese town wrecked by disaster MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press March 17, 2022 Updated: March 17, 2022 10:08 p.m.
A damaged gate of a Buddhist temple is seen untouched on an empty street in Futaba, northeastern Japan, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Until recently, Futaba, home to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, has been entirely empty of residents since the March 2011, disaster. Hiro Komae/AP
Yasushi Hosozawa drives past damaged buildings in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, on his way back from buying his lunch in Namie town. He often drives to Namie, a neighboring town, for his favorite meals. Hosozawa returned his home in Futaba 11 years after he evacuated following the 2011 earthquake, which caused a nuclear crisis in the area. Hiro Komae/AP
Yasushi Hosozawa speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his home in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Hosozawa returned on the first day possible after a small section of his hometown, Futaba, reopened in January — 11 years after the nuclear meltdown at the nearby Fukushima Daiichi plant. Hiro Komae/AP
4 of21 Yasushi Hosozawa speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his home in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Hosozawa returned on the first day possible after a small section of his hometown, Futaba, reopened in January — 11 years after the nuclear meltdown at the nearby Fukushima Daiichi plant. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
Dusted furniture and household goods are scattered in a damaged house in Futaba, northeastern Japan, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Until recently, Futaba, home to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, has been entirely empty of residents since the March 2011, disaster. A tiny section of the town has reopened for the first time since all 7,000 residents had to flee. Hiro Komae/AP
Heavy-duty machines sit unmanned in the evening by a building that looks getting torn down in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Most damaged buildings have been torn down in the last 11 years. Hiro Komae/AP
A damaged Buddhist temple and a kindergarten are left abandoned in Futaba, northeastern Japan, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Until recently, Futaba, home to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, has been entirely empty of residents since the March 2011 disaster. Hiro Komae/AP
Fast food restaurant owner Atsuko Yamamoto prepares to open the shop in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Yamamoto restarted Penguin, one of her family's old businesses, in 2020, when the community center opened for the public, as she wanted to help bring local people back together, as part of her way of the area reconstruction, following the 2011 earthquake. Hiro Komae/AP
Fast-food restaurant owner Atsuko Yamamoto responds to an interview with The Associated Press in front of her shop, Penguin, in Futaba Business Incubation and Community Center in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Her daughter Mika, background, helps her mother cook at the restaurant. Yamamoto restarted Penguin, one of her family's old businesses, in 2020, when the community center opened for the public, as she wanted to help bring local people back together, as part of her way of the area reconstruction, following the 2011 earthquake. Hiro Komae/AP
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant sits in coastal towns of both Okuma and Futaba, as seen from the Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Hiro Komae/AP
An abandoned shop that would have carried Western-style apparel, accessories and cosmetics looks damaged after the 2011 earthquake, as it stands along a street in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Most damaged buildings have been torn down in the last 11 years. Hiro Komae/AP
Nonprofit "Futaba project" member Hidehiko Yamasaki poses for a photo near Futaba train station before an interview with The Associated Press in Futaba, northeastern Japan, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Hiro Komae/AP
Takumi Yamada, a worker at Futaba's only hotel, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at a business hotel he works in Futaba, northeastern Japan, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Hiro Komae/AP
Futaba Mayor Shiro Izawa speaks during a news conference in Iwaki, Japan, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The Futaba town hall is situated in Iwaki after the 2011 earthquake caused a nuclear crisis and subsequently the townwide relocation. Hiro Komae/AP
A truck carries bags of dirt into a construction site of a planned apartment complex in Futaba, northeastern Japan, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Until recently, Futaba, home to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, has been entirely empty of residents since the March 2011, disaster. A tiny section of the town has reopened for the first time since all 7,000 residents had to flee. Hiro Komae/AP
Workers operate heavy duty machines at a construction site of a planned apartment complex in Futaba, northeastern Japan, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Until recently, Futaba, home to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, has been entirely empty of residents since the March 2011, disaster. A tiny section of the town has reopened for the first time since all 7,000 residents had to flee. Hiro Komae/AP
Fast-food restaurant owner Atsuko Yamamoto leads her crew at her shop, Penguin, in Futaba Business Incubation and Community Center in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Yamamoto restarted Penguin, one of her family's old businesses, in 2020, when the community center opened for the public, as she wanted to help bring local people back together, as part of her way of the area reconstruction, following the 2011 earthquake. Hiro Komae/AP
Fast-food restaurant owner Atsuko Yamamoto takes care of her customer at her shop, Penguin, in Futaba Business Incubation and Community Center in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Yamamoto restarted Penguin, one of her family's old businesses, in 2020, when the community center opened for the public, as she wanted to help bring local people back together, as part of her way of the area reconstruction, following the 2011 earthquake. Hiro Komae/AP
Yasushi Hosozawa makes a daily choir to buy his meal at a fast-food takeout shop in Namie town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Hosozawa returned on the first day possible after a small section of his hometown, Futaba, reopened in January — 11 years after the nuclear meltdown at the nearby Fukushima Daiichi plant. Hiro Komae/AP
Yasushi Hosozawa shows off his fish trap to catch eels, after an interview with The Associated Press in a shack next to his home in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He also has his own boat to go fishing in the ocean. Hiro Komae/AP
A bus driver opens the door to get into a shuttle bus running between the Futaba train station and a nuclear disaster memorial museum, before it takes off for a next run from the train station in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. According to the memorial museum, it was founded to share lessons learned after the 2011 earthquake followed by devastating tsunami that crippled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Hiro Komae/AP
FUTABA, Japan (AP) — Yasushi Hosozawa returned on the first day possible after a small section of his hometown, Futaba, reopened in January — 11 years after the nuclear meltdown at the nearby Fukushima Daiichi plant.
It has not been easy.
MARI YAMAGUCHI