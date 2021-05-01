Hoosiers can help track Brood X cicadas, soon to emerge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — During the last emergence of Brood X cicadas in 2004, biology professor Martin Edwards and his students strapped up their hiking boots and ventured into the trees carrying “big, fat” Garmin GPS units and “old-fashioned paper maps with pencils and notebooks.”
If they saw the red-eyed bugs or heard the cicadas’ distinctive buzzing, they would jot down their coordinates with pencil and paper. So it would come as no surprise that the maps were incomplete, said Edwards with Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania.