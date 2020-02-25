Honolulu officials identify 2 men killed in plane crash

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials have identified two people killed when their single-engine plane crashed at an airport northwest of Honolulu over the weekend.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office said Monday 70-year-old Richard Rogers died along with 78-year-old Richard Enoka Jr.

Rogers was from Haleiwa, a town near Dillingham Airfield where the plane crashed. Enoka was from Kapaa on the island of Kauai.

It is unclear what caused the Cessna 305 plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board plan to investigate.

A skydiving plane crashed at the same airfield last year, killing all 11 people aboard.