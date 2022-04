HONOLULU (AP) — Officials in Hawaii are expected to vote Wednesday on a new law that would require short-term rental owners on Oahu to limit tenant stays to a minimum of three months.

The Honolulu City Council is weighing the measure which was introduced at the request of Mayor Rick Blangiardi, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The current minimum stay for short-term rentals is 30 days.

With a few exceptions, the measure would also limit short-term rentals to resort-zoned areas, including parts of Waikiki.

The bill was amended in March to prohibit on-street parking for guests in vacation rentals in communities zoned as rural, residential or apartment use.

Rental companies like AirBnB have urged officials to honor a current agreement that allows for a lottery to win vacation rental permits in some residential areas.

The debate over short-terms rentals is divided.

“Short-term rentals are disruptive to the character and fabric of our residential neighborhoods," said Thomas Cestare of the Lanikai Association in written testimony.

April Perreira Pluss, who owns a Kailua home with a portion dedicated as a vacation rental, said she would not have bought the property if she knew the changes were a possibility.

“I just think that the vacationer that comes here that rents for 30 days is contributing to our community," Pluss said.