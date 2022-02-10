Hong Kong's zero-covid approach meets growing frustration ALICE FUNG and DAVID RISING, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 7:54 a.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents expressed growing frustration Thursday after new, tighter coronavirus restrictions went into effect, imposed by city leaders in line with Beijing’s zero-COVID policy.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ordered new strict measures to take effect Thursday as the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus causes record daily cases.
ALICE FUNG and DAVID RISING