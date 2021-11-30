Honduras' ruling party candidate concedes presidential race CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN, Associated Press Nov. 30, 2021 Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 8:49 p.m.
1 of3 Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro supporters celebrate after general elections, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Castro claimed victory, setting up a showdown with the National Party which said its candidate had won a vote that could end the conservative party's 12 years in power. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro speaks to her supporters after general elections, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Castro claimed victory, setting up a showdown with the National Party which said its candidate had won a vote that could end the conservative party's 12 years in power. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 A man takes a newspaper with a photo of Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro on the cover, after general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Castro is holding a commanding lead as Hondurans appear poised to remove the conservative National Party after 12 years of continuous rule. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The candidate from Honduras’ ruling party conceded Tuesday that opposition candidate Xiomara Castro won Sunday’s presidential election.
Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura of the National Party said in a statement Tuesday that he had personally congratulated Castro, despite only about half of the voting tallies having been counted. He was trailing by about 354,000 votes.
CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN