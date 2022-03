CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected in an Evansville double-homicide who was found dead last week after his vehicle crashed during a police pursuit died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Tuesday.

An autopsy completed Tuesday by the Harrison County coroner lists the preliminary cause of death for Samuel Aaron Robb, 30, as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his manner of death as suicide, Indiana State Police said.