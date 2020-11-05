Home sales remain brisk

The following property transfers have been recorded in the town clerk’s office.

22 Regina Street

Price: $461,579

Seller/buyer: Thomas P. Andrews & Janice E. Andrews to Trevor Delmore II & Marian Delmore

89 Lance Circle

Price: $177,500

Seller/buyer: Bernard Pirricillo to Timothy & Susan Shepard, Stephanie Shepard-Kulhawik

11212 Arganese Place

Price: $204,000

Seller/buyer: Joan Iovanna to Dana Johnson & Deborah Pasacreta

25 Skyview Drive

Price: $557,000

Adelio F. Pimenta & Ivana G. Dias Pimenta to Alison McCann & Jason McCann

124 Beardsley Pkwy.

Price: $499,900

Seller/buyer: Anthony Cali & Dina Vastola to Katherine E. Prial & Thomas Leahy

5 Hyde Terrace

Price: $337,500

Seller/buyer: Sciortino Family Partnership #6 to George J. Hicks & Javier H. Jara

53 Woolsley Ave.

Price $385,000

Seller/buyer: Suzanne Melillo to Parthasaradhi Jabitapuram & Bhargavi Jabitapuram

312 Stonebridge Lane

Price: $354,000

Seller/buyer: Bijendra S. Gangwar & Shashi Gangwar to Fabrizio Romita & Annalisa Lombardi

37 Rocky Hill Terrace

Price $390,000

Seller/buyer: Richard P. Hahn & Gail M. Hahn to Christina Harrison

403 Woodland Hills Dr.

Price: $348,000

Seller/buyer: Prabhakra M. Vykunta to Marco A. Avalos Oliveros & Andrea Arias Alvarez

17 Par Lane

Price: $535,000

Pablo Enrique Hernandez to Anandha Kumar Karuppannan & Shanmuga Priya Appanasamy

37 Valley View Road

Price: $450,000

Thomas W. Pategas & Victoria Pategas to Glen Larkin & Cindy Kim

32 Finchwood Drive

Price: $705,000

Seller/buyer: Thomas Turiano to Philip Stein & Alanna Stein

5014 Madison Ave.

Price: $505,000

Seller/buyer: Gregory King & Lorraine King to Parvin W. Ghazian & Brett K. Gorman

193 Shelton Road

Price: $485,000

Seller/buyer: Mark P. Hagan & Donna M. Hagan to Brittnee Sabatino

17 Tait Road

Price: $490,000

Seller/buyer: Robert R. Kocaba & Elizabeth Kocaba to Robert F. Pluscec & Lesley T. Whedbee Pluscec

8 Valley Road

Price: $418,000

Seller/buyer: Susannah Hayes (co-executor) to Muhannad Khattab