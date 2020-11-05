Home sales remain brisk
The following property transfers have been recorded in the town clerk’s office.
22 Regina Street
Price: $461,579
Seller/buyer: Thomas P. Andrews & Janice E. Andrews to Trevor Delmore II & Marian Delmore
89 Lance Circle
Price: $177,500
Seller/buyer: Bernard Pirricillo to Timothy & Susan Shepard, Stephanie Shepard-Kulhawik
11212 Arganese Place
Price: $204,000
Seller/buyer: Joan Iovanna to Dana Johnson & Deborah Pasacreta
25 Skyview Drive
Price: $557,000
Adelio F. Pimenta & Ivana G. Dias Pimenta to Alison McCann & Jason McCann
124 Beardsley Pkwy.
Price: $499,900
Seller/buyer: Anthony Cali & Dina Vastola to Katherine E. Prial & Thomas Leahy
5 Hyde Terrace
Price: $337,500
Seller/buyer: Sciortino Family Partnership #6 to George J. Hicks & Javier H. Jara
53 Woolsley Ave.
Price $385,000
Seller/buyer: Suzanne Melillo to Parthasaradhi Jabitapuram & Bhargavi Jabitapuram
312 Stonebridge Lane
Price: $354,000
Seller/buyer: Bijendra S. Gangwar & Shashi Gangwar to Fabrizio Romita & Annalisa Lombardi
37 Rocky Hill Terrace
Price $390,000
Seller/buyer: Richard P. Hahn & Gail M. Hahn to Christina Harrison
403 Woodland Hills Dr.
Price: $348,000
Seller/buyer: Prabhakra M. Vykunta to Marco A. Avalos Oliveros & Andrea Arias Alvarez
17 Par Lane
Price: $535,000
Pablo Enrique Hernandez to Anandha Kumar Karuppannan & Shanmuga Priya Appanasamy
37 Valley View Road
Price: $450,000
Thomas W. Pategas & Victoria Pategas to Glen Larkin & Cindy Kim
32 Finchwood Drive
Price: $705,000
Seller/buyer: Thomas Turiano to Philip Stein & Alanna Stein
5014 Madison Ave.
Price: $505,000
Seller/buyer: Gregory King & Lorraine King to Parvin W. Ghazian & Brett K. Gorman
193 Shelton Road
Price: $485,000
Seller/buyer: Mark P. Hagan & Donna M. Hagan to Brittnee Sabatino
17 Tait Road
Price: $490,000
Seller/buyer: Robert R. Kocaba & Elizabeth Kocaba to Robert F. Pluscec & Lesley T. Whedbee Pluscec
8 Valley Road
Price: $418,000
Seller/buyer: Susannah Hayes (co-executor) to Muhannad Khattab