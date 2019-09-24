Home sales generate $11,869 in conveyance tax last week

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between September 16 and September 20. The 12 properties sold for a total price of $5.01 million and generated $11,869 in conveyance tax.

96 Rangely Road: SSM Builders LLC to Jonathan Rook and Patricia Rook, $565,000

249 Pinewood Trail: Christopher Lenaburg and Teale Stoller to Denise Sobczak, $520,000

13 Lindberg Drive: Edson Alves de Queiroz to Francis Tyska, $285,000

24 Edmond Street: Qiang Qiu and Qiu Wang to Hong Chen and Xiaonan Wu, $365,000

915 Daniels Farm Road: Carol Rowe to Joseph Signorile and Aaryn Signorile, $425,000

51 Coventry Lane: William Dunn and Carol Dunn to Michael Paulemon and Jamie Paulemon, $430,000

37 Partridge Lane: Ilene Salzberg to Gina Leigh Cranston and Peter Travis Cranston, $450,000

4482 Madison Avenue: Joan Rutherford to Justin Mitchell and Jamie Mitchell, $458,000

273 Shelton Road: John Cannone and Stephanie Cannone to NSP Residential LLC, $300,000

78 Primrose Drive: Christopher Incontro and Jill Manfredi to Jermaine Mullings, $425,000

273 Unity Road: Oscar Fornoles and Ke Xu to Edson Dequeiroz, $405,000

273 Shelton Road: NSP Residential LLC to John Cannone, $383,625