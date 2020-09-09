Home in north St. Louis leveled in overnight explosion

ST. LOUIS (AP) — No one was injured when an explosion leveled a house in north St. Louis overnight, officials said.

The explosion happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, when firefighters were called to the area along Newhouse Avenvue. Firefighters said the explosion destroyed a two-story house and damaged a nearby home.

Officials have not said what caused the blast.

The destroyed home’s owner, Rochelle Merollis, told KMOV that no one was in the home when the blast occurred. Merollis said her fiance was at the home about 10 minutes before the explosion occurred and that they were in the process of moving to a new home when the explosion happened.

The St. Louis Fire Department said on its Twitter page that said the blast rocked the neighborhood.

“Window casing, bricks and a portable A/C unit violently ejected during the explosion,” the department wrote.