Home health aide charged with stealing checks from Trumbull patient

A Bridgeport home health aide has been charged with larceny and forgery in an apparent check from an elderly Trumbull woman.

According to police, the victim complained March 9 about some checks missing from her house that had been deposited into someone else’s account. The woman reported that she had multiple health aides coming in and out of her home. Detectives were already working on a case involving one of the aides, later identified as Helena Holland, 31.

Police said Holland took the checks from the woman’s home, and made them out to an accomplice who has not yet been charged. The accomplice deposited the checks into his own account, then withdrew cash and gave it to Holland in exchange for a share of the money. Police said it appears Holland never paid off on the accomplice’s share, though.

Holland was charged with fourth-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny, and two counts of second-degree forgery. She was arrested on September 9. Bond is $15,000 for court September 18.

Hit and run

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash at in the parking lot of the Target store in Westfield mall June 21.

According to reports, a couple was driving in the lot when their car was rear-ended. They stopped and spoke to the other driver, later identified as Dan Caple of Bridgeport, and also called police. But Caple allegedly drove off before officers arrived. The couple was able to get a photo of Caple and also provided police with the license plate number of Caple’s car.

Police then checked the license number with DMV and were able to get a copy of the registered owner’s license photo, which matched the couple of Caple taken at the scene. Police then got a warrant charging him with evading responsibility. He turned himself in September 9. Bond was $495 for court September 20.

Damaged audio equipment

A Bridgeport man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal numerous items from Target during June and July.

Police were notified of the incidents July 8 when store security reported that a suspect later identified as Lamar Norris, 33, had attempted to remove the security tags from a Sony bluetooth speaker and a set of bluetooth headphones. Both items were damaged by the removal attempt but it is unclear if Norris removed either from the store.

Target staff also spotted Norris allegedly stealing $369.95 worth of merchandise on June 28 and $399.96 more on June 30. Police were able to get a warrant for his arrest when he was reportedly caught shoplifting as a different store, and store security was able to identify him. Police then got an arrest warrant, and Norris was arrested September 11.

Norris was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of sixth-degree larceny. Bond was $10,000 for court September 20.