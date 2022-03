Matt Rourke/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Home Depot said Wednesday that a worksheet about privilege that went viral is an unauthorized document from the company's Canada division.

An anonymous Twitter account with the handle “Libs of TikTok," which has almost 600,000 followers and focuses on ridiculing liberals, posted a photo of the worksheet entitled “Unpacking Privilege," declaring the nation's largest home improvement retailer had gone “woke."