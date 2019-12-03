Holiday lighting of the trees at Town Hall gazebo

The Town of Trumbull Holiday Lighting of the Trees will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., at the Trumbull Town Hall gazebo.

Santa will be arriving on the decorated fire truck.

There will be a performance by Trumbull Youth Association and Brett Boles, music by Madison Middle School band, hot chocolate, donated by Maefair Health Care Center and Trumbull Helps, candy canes donated by Lisa Valenti, William Raveis Real Estate. (Hot chocolate and candy canes while supplies last).

Food pantry donations accepted that evening on the brick walk.