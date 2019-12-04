Holiday craft making event

Trumbull Youth Association (TYA), is celebrating the holiday season with a holiday craft making open house for kids of all ages.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Daniels Farm Elementary School.

Come enjoy the day making two-to-three holiday gifts or decorations to share with family and friends. Stop in any time before 3 p.m. so you have time to create your crafts.

The fee is $10 per child (additional siblings $5). Children under age 12 should be accompanied by an adult or babysitter. There will be something for every age, offering many different types of crafts, including mason jar candle holders, wooden ornaments, paper crafts, magnets, beaded candy canes, and more.

For more information, email trumbullyouth@gmail.com.