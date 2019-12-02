Holiday Boutique and Plant Sale

The Students and Friends of the Farm will hold their Holiday Boutique & Plant Sale for all of your holiday needs, located at 536 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be up to 20 artisans, handcrafters and vendors. The Agriscience student entrepreneurs will be there selling a variety of items from handmade soaps, fresh milk, and handmade signs. Wreaths, cyclamen, poinsettias and Christmas cactus will be available for purchase on site.

Special order arrangements will also be available.