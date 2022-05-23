Hogan, comptroller, urge each other to ease Maryland gas tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot urged each other Monday to take steps to ease high gas prices this summer by suspending taxes on fuel, but the officials say they are limited in what they can do on their own.
Hogan, a Republican, called on the comptroller to immediately take steps to “halt or minimize” an annual automatic gas-tax increase that was approved by the legislature in 2013 to index the tax to inflation. The comptroller's office announces the increase on or before June 1 of each year to take effect July 1.