PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has been sentenced to three years of supervised release for making a hoax distress call about a boat taking on water.

A federal judge also sentenced Nathan Libby, 32, of Rockland, to four days of time served and ordered him to pay $17,500 in restitution to the U.S. Coast Guard. Libby communicated a false distress call for a vessel and crew in the vicinity of Spruce Head in December 2020, court documents said.