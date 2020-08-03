Historical society raises funds for flood-damaged museums

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — The Historical Society of Michigan is expected to present donations to two Midland County organizations damaged by flooding due to dam failures along the Tittabawassee River.

Checks of just over $5,000 will be presented Thursday to the Midland County Historical Society and the Sanford Area Historical Society.

The Sanford Area Historical Society operates the Sanford Centennial Museum.

The funds were raised by contributions through an online effort sponsored and promoted by the statewide Historical Society of Michigan and direct donations to the nonprofit organization.

The Edenville dam failed during a steady rain in May, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River, which then overwhelmed the Sanford dam, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Detroit.