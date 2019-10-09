Historical bike tour set for Oct. 13

Trumbull historian/author, Sue A. DelBianco, will host a historical bike tour on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m.

Trumbull historian/author, Sue A. DelBianco, will host a historical bike tour from The Pequonnock Rail Trail in Trumbull to Quarry Road on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m.

Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull at the foot of the rail-trail. She will bring the cyclists back in time on a journey through the Trumbull Valley, stopping off at many historical points-of-interest along the rail-trail, a cow tunnel built under the railroad tracks, the site of two train stations, the site of a 1901 train wreck, site of a mining company, a knit mill, a paper mill, an old ice house, an amusement park called Parlor Rock, and a reputed witch's grave named Hannah Crannah at Gregory's Four corner's cemetery.

DelBianco will take the cyclists down memory lane visiting the new connections from Rocky Hill Road to Quarry Road. She has also created a historical DVD Rails To Trails: A Journey Back in Time, on the Trumbull Valley when train was king.

For any questions, contact DelBianco at: delbiancosue@yahoo.com Admission is free.