Local historian/author Sue A. DelBianco hosted a free bike ride through the Trumbull Valley on Sunday, Oct. 18. Cyclists met at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull. They stopped off at many historical points-of-interest; the cow tunnel, site of a train wreck, two train stations, a knit and paper mill, an amusement park, a mining company and more.
