  • Local historian/author Sue A. DelBianco hosted a free bike ride through the Trumbull Valley on Sunday, Oct. 18. Cyclists met at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull. They stopped off at many historical points-of-interest; the cow tunnel, site of a train wreck, two train stations, a knit and paper mill, an amusement park, a mining company and more. Photo: Contributed Photos

    Local historian/author Sue A. DelBianco hosted a free bike ride through the Trumbull Valley on Sunday, Oct. 18. Cyclists met at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull. They stopped off at many historical points-of-interest; the cow tunnel, site of a train wreck, two train stations, a knit and paper mill, an amusement park, a mining company and more.

    less

    Local historian/author Sue A. DelBianco hosted a free bike ride through the Trumbull Valley on Sunday, Oct. 18. Cyclists met at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull. They stopped off at many

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photos
Photo: Contributed Photos
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

Local historian/author Sue A. DelBianco hosted a free bike ride through the Trumbull Valley on Sunday, Oct. 18. Cyclists met at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull. They stopped off at many historical points-of-interest; the cow tunnel, site of a train wreck, two train stations, a knit and paper mill, an amusement park, a mining company and more.

less

Local historian/author Sue A. DelBianco hosted a free bike ride through the Trumbull Valley on Sunday, Oct. 18. Cyclists met at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull. They stopped off at many

... more
Photo: Contributed Photos