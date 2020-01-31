Himes announces federal grants for TPAUD, two other groups

Trumbull’s Prevention Coalition (TPAUD) is one of three area organizations that recently received a combined $1.875 million in federal funding over the next five years. The grants are part of the Drug-Free Community program to reduce youth substance abuse.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-4th) announced the funding Jan. 30. The other two grant recipients are Greenwich-based Kids in Crisis and Positive Directions of Norwalk.

“Congratulations to Kids in Crisis, TPAUD and Positive Directions for being selected as recipients for $1.875 million in Drug-Free Communities federal grants,” said Himes. “Funding local solutions to combat substance abuse by young people will strengthen our overall community efforts. This is an important issue for many families, and I will continue working alongside community organizations and state and local governments to reduce youth substance abuse in the Fourth District and across Connecticut.”

TPAUD received a continuation grant in the amount of $125,000 a year for five years. The group will use the funds to strengthen community efforts to prevent youth substance abuse.

Kids in Crisis, as part of Greenwich Prevention Council’s collaborative, will implement a multi-strategy approach to reduce youth substance abuse. Positive Directions, The Center for Prevention and Counseling, will use the funding to strengthen collaborative efforts across the Norwalk community to prevent and reduce Norwalk youth substance abuse.

The Drug-Free Communities Grants Program goals include:

Establishing and strengthening collaboration among communities, public and private non-profit agencies, as well as federal, state, local, and tribal governments to support the efforts of community coalitions working to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse.

Reducing substance abuse among youth and, over time, reduce substance abuse among adults by addressing the factors in a community that increase the risk of substance abuse and promoting the factors that minimize the risk of substance abuse.