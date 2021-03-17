Hillcrest PTA begins Pay It Forward drive

contributed

TRUMBULL — After a challenging year for staff, students and families, the Hillcrest Middle School PTA has announced it is committed to help create positive experiences throughout the remainder of the year through the Pay It Forward Donation Drive.

Now through March 24, students are asking friends, family members and the community to support Hillcrest with an online donation to help fund virtual field trips, guest speakers, and end of year events for all students. In exchange, students are encouraged to “pay it forward” by performing small acts of kindness in support of other classmates, family, neighbors or the community such as: Emailing a teacher a thank-you note; paying a classmate a compliment; painting rocks with positive messages and distribute throughout town; donating used toys or clothing; offering to cook dinner for the family or help with chores