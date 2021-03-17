Skip to main content
Hillcrest PTA begins Pay It Forward drive

Hillcrest Middle School on Daniels Farm Road.

TRUMBULL — After a challenging year for staff, students and families, the Hillcrest Middle School PTA has announced it is committed to help create positive experiences throughout the remainder of the year through the Pay It Forward Donation Drive.

Now through March 24, students are asking friends, family members and the community to support Hillcrest with an online donation to help fund virtual field trips, guest speakers, and end of year events for all students. In exchange, students are encouraged to “pay it forward” by performing small acts of kindness in support of other classmates, family, neighbors or the community such as: Emailing a teacher a thank-you note; paying a classmate a compliment; painting rocks with positive messages and distribute throughout town; donating used toys or clothing; offering to cook dinner for the family or help with chores

Students are invited to share their acts of kindness with the school and PTA by uploading with photos or videos to: bit.ly/hawkspayitforward.

A Celebration of Kindness is being planned at the conclusion of the fundraiser to award prizes and recognize these acts of kindness.

So far, Hillcrest students have responded to the challenge by knitting hats for the homeless, making treat bags to show appreciation to bus drivers and holding the door open for fellow students during a fire drill.

Donations can be made directly at hillcrestmspta.membershiptoolkit.com/form/m/135349 to support Hillcrest PTA’s goals of raising $10,000 and spreading more kindness in the school and community.