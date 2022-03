KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — About 40,000 customers were without power in upstate New York on Tuesday after heavy winds and lashing rain overnight.

Wind gusts above 40 mph (64 kph) bought down tree limbs and rattled homes in the Hudson Valley and to the west. Gusts as high as 55 mph (89 kph) were recorded in the Albany area, according to the National Weather Service.