High speed chase ends in arrest of suspect with five arrest warrants

Police arrested a Shelton man wanted on dozens of criminal charges Nov. 18 following a high-speed chase on Route 8 that continued on foot through a Bridgeport neighborhood.

According to reports, an officer conducting routine radar speed checks near Exit 10 spotted a Honda Civic traveling southbound at 86 miles per hour shortly before 2 a.m. When the officer attempted to pull the Civic over, the driver, later identified as Jamar Smith, 26, accelerated to 99 m.p.h.

The pursuit continued at speeds over 90 m.p.h. until Smith got off the highway at Exit 3. Police chased the Civic for several miles through Bridgeport, until Smith jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

Trumbull police were unable to catch up with Smith, who leaped a 7-foot fence in his attempt to evade capture. Bridgeport officers later located him. He denied being involved in the pursuit, but officers noted that he was sweating, out of breath, and covered with shrubbery, and took him into custody. During his arrest officers noted Smith had numerous warrants for his arrest dating back to 2015.

For the Nov. 18 incident, Smith was charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, improper use of a license plate, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, engaging in pursuit, and interfering with police/resisting.

Smith’s arrest warrants were for a variety of charges, mostly drug-related.

In May 2015, Smith was charged with assault, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and violating parole following a Trumbull incident. He pleaded guilty and was given probation, which he is now charged with violating.

In December 2017 Smith was arrested by Trumbull police on numerous drug charges, risk of injury to a minor, and illegal gun possession. He has received an additional charge of failure to appear in court following the latest incident.

Smith also has warrants on various drug and vehicle charges from 2018 and 2019. He remains jailed with a total bond of $350,000. His next court date is Nov. 25.