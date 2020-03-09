High school students perform in Bye Bye Birdie

Trumbull High School’s production of the comedy classic Bye Bye Birdie will be performed by the students. It is about the early 1960s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock and roll. Bye Bye Birdie is the story of teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie, who has been drafted at the peak of his career and chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell.

Birdie features a tuneful, high-energy score and a hilarious script. Hit songs include: Put on a Happy Face, One Last Kiss, One Boy, A Lot of Livin’ to Do, Kids!’ and Rosie. With a cast and crew of more than 100 students, THS has brought this musical to the Trumbull community. From the same production team that brought Trumbull High’s Chicago, Fiddler On The Roof, Rent, Seussical, and many others,

Performances run March 20, 21, 27, 28 at 7:30 a.m., with a matinee performance on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available now at THSmusicals.com and will also be sold at the door.