High school seniors entertain retired teachers

Sandra Petrucelli-Carbone of Oxford and Barbara Kmetz of Trumbull prepare baggies of homemade cookies for the 30 Trumbull High School Chamber Singers who entertained the retired teachers of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association (GBRTA) at Testo’s Restaurant during the annual December luncheon meeting. Board members had baked the cookies so that the students each had a special holiday snack for the bus ride back to school in Trumbull. less Sandra Petrucelli-Carbone of Oxford and Barbara Kmetz of Trumbull prepare baggies of homemade cookies for the 30 Trumbull High School Chamber Singers who entertained the retired teachers of the Greater ... more Photo: Photo By Sue Berescik Photo: Photo By Sue Berescik Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close High school seniors entertain retired teachers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Trumbull High School Chamber Singers entertained retired teachers from eight local towns (Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull) at the annual December meeting of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association (GBRTA).

After being introduced by GBRTA 1st Vice President Sandra Petrucelli-Carbone, Director Anne Tornillo explained that the student performance for the GBRTA December meeting was a tradition that extended back more than 20 years.

Performing at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport, the 30 students sang a cappella versions of Deck the Halls; O Magnum Mysterium, featuring the girls; The Boar’s Head Carol, featuring the boys; and Silver Bells, among other selections. As an encore, they presented the version of O Come, All Ye Faithful that they had performed to open the show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in November.

As a thank you for their time and entertainment, the GBRTA Board members prepared baggies of homemade cookies for the students, as well as donating the customary monetary honorarium to the vocal group.