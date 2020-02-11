High School seniors present Senior Showcase Feb. 12

Senior year of high school is a time of looking ahead to the future but also recognizing a lot of “lasts”: Last class, last exam, last school dance, last game … and for many students, they’ll also celebrate their last moments performing on the Trumbull High School (THS) stage.

The THS Music Department’s annual Senior Showcase gives seniors the chance to come together and share their talents with the community one more time before they graduate.

This year, the Senior Showcase will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m., and is being heralded as “a wonderful celebration of the talents of our music department seniors, and an evening not to be missed,” according to THS choir teacher, Anne Tornillo. Senior students select and prepare their own pieces in vocal and instrumental music and dance under the mentorship of THS music faculty.

In the past, performances have included jazz ensembles, acoustic guitar and piano, acapella groups, and even original compositions and arrangements written by students. Solo performances as well as those featuring friends and siblings performing together create a dynamic evening of music.

“The Senior Showcase is a way for all of us, who have made music together for four years, to come together and say goodbye to each other and a program we love through music,” remarks senior Jakob Viera. Senior Lily DeLoma added that she’s most looking forward to the “senior song,” a group performance by the evening’s participants.

This year’s senior song selection is “Country Roads” by John Denver. “This song speaks to us because it’s about coming home and having a place where you always feel like you belong. That’s what the music program has created for us. Even though we’re all headed in different directions at the end of the year, we’ll always feel like we can come home to THS,” remarked DeLoma.

Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.