Hezbollah, allies lose majority in Lebanon's parliament BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 12:31 p.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its allies lost their parliamentary majority, final elections results showed Tuesday, while more than a dozen independent newcomers gained seats. The outcome signaled a shift in a country devastated by an ongoing financial meltdown and soaring poverty.
Formal results for Sunday's elections showed no clear majority for any group. That indicates a fragmented and polarized parliament divided between pro- and anti-Hezbollah lawmakers who will likely find it difficult to work together to form a new government and enact desperately needed reforms.