Here's why a Trumbull Town Council member abstained from voting on controversial diversity panel

TRUMBULL — As the Trumbull Town Council debated the future of the town’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, there was one notable constant throughout the entire 2-hour debate. Every roll call vote ended with the same question, “Lisa Valenti?” and response, “Abstain.”
As Monday’s council meeting dragged on, Valenti’s abstention from every vote began to draw comments from those watching the meeting streaming on social media. Whatever the topic — from adding a full-time police representative to redefining the group’s mission or striking a single word from a proposed resolution — Valenti’s answer was the same.