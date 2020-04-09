  • "We are always talking about kindness in our schools and the capacity of the human heart, said Trumbull resident Abbie Smith. She and her children are making and giving away masks for free to those in Trumbull. “This is our opportunity to give to our neighbors what we know how." Photo: Contributed Photos

    "We are always talking about kindness in our schools and the capacity of the human heart, said Trumbull resident Abbie Smith. She and her children are making and giving away masks for free to those in Trumbull. “This is our opportunity to give to our neighbors what we know how."

    less

    "We are always talking about kindness in our schools and the capacity of the human heart, said Trumbull resident Abbie Smith. She and her children are making and giving away masks for free to those in

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photos
Photo: Contributed Photos
Image 1 of / 4

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 4

"We are always talking about kindness in our schools and the capacity of the human heart, said Trumbull resident Abbie Smith. She and her children are making and giving away masks for free to those in Trumbull. “This is our opportunity to give to our neighbors what we know how."

less

"We are always talking about kindness in our schools and the capacity of the human heart, said Trumbull resident Abbie Smith. She and her children are making and giving away masks for free to those in

... more
Photo: Contributed Photos