Helicopter helping to fight wildfire near Payson crashes

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — A helicopter helping to fight a wildfire near Payson crashed Tuesday under unknown circumstances, authorities said.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the pilot was the only person aboard the UH-1H helicopter that went down Tuesday afternoon about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Payson.

The condition of the pilot wasn’t immediately available.

Gregor said the FAA and National Transportation Board will investigate the crash and the NTSB will try to determine the probable cause.

The lightning-caused wildfire started Friday in a wilderness area near Payson and had grown to 580 acres by Tuesday morning.

Four hotshot crews were airlifted Monday into the area of the wildfire that’s only accessible by helicopter to begin suppression efforts.