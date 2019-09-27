Helicopter dropping water onto wildfire on North rim

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Heavy-lift helicopters are being used to drop water on a wildfire burning in a remote area of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and an adjacent national forest.

Officials say the fire started July 25 by lightning has become more active recently due to high winds and that crews are trying to stop it from growing northward as winds pick up again this weekend.

The North Rim's main visitor facilities remain open though smoke from the fire is visible along State Route 67.

The helicopters are dropping buckets into the Colorado River to pick up water to dump into Quaking Aspen Canyon.

The 17-sq. mile (4,451-hectare) fire in the park and Kaibab National Forest has forced closures of roads, trails and view points in the Rainbow Trail area.